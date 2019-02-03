Tom Brady sacked for first time in postseason

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw 90 passes in the first two playoff games of the year without being sacked, but he didn’t get out of the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII without winding up on the ground.

Rams defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers got to Brady on a first down play on the third Patriots possession of the night and it looked for a moment like it might be the second Patriots turnover of the game as well. Brady lost the ball on his way down, but center David Andrews was able to fall on the ball.

Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for 14 yards to set up a makable third down, but Aaron Donald pressured Brady into an incompletion that led to a Kyle Allen punt.

The Patriots ran 22 offensive plays and gained 113 yards in the first quarter, but that punt followed an interception and a missed field goal to keep them from putting any points on the board. That’s nothing new for the Patriots as they have a total of three points in the first quarters of the nine Belichick-Brady Super Bowl appearances.