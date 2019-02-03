Will Al Riveron quietly fix any bad calls in real time?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
Getty Images

Two weeks ago, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron opted not to tell referee Bill Vinovich to drop a flag after Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman wiped out Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. Today, if there’s a similar non-call from the crew led by John Parry, will Riveron exercise his prerogative to use his pipeline into the ear of Parry to correct an obvious error?

It’s a fair question, given periodic suspicions that Riveron has indeed nudged the on-field officials in the right direction, even when such nudging violates the limits of the real-time communication system that primarily was put in place to allow instantaneous consultation for replay review.

Last year, many suspected that the league implemented the new catch rule prematurely, with a couple of Eagles’ touchdowns being upheld via replay review under circumstances that, based on the standard applied by Riveron during the regular season, would have triggered a reversal. For at least one of the two touchdowns, it’s still believed that an initial decision to overturn the catch was changed.

If Riveron uses the pipeline to Parry today, I’ve got no problem with it. Especially since that could be the thing that causes the NFL to finally embrace adding an eighth official to each crew, and allowing him or her to serve as a video official, bridging the gap between what the officials on the field see, and what the rest of us see on TV.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Will Al Riveron quietly fix any bad calls in real time?

  1. The damage has already been done. They’ll do it once or twice on non-consequential calls to save face, but the Super Bowl is tainted beyond repair.

  2. I’ve got no problem with it either, except I don’t like when the League messes with things and doesn’t announce it and sometimes refuses to admit it.

    It’s like last season. It’s clear the officials started applying a different interpretation of the catch rule and that affected the Super Bowl. Even though I’m a Patriots fan I can’t get too upset about that because the frame-by-frame micromanagement approach Riveron used in the rest of the season was completely inappropriate. It would have been better if the League had announced, preferably before the Super Bowl, what they were doing–but no way was Riveron ever going to admit that he’d screwed up all season long.

  3. Respect to Florio for continuing to call him Al.

    It was conspicuous that every time he has a “bad call” scandal A LOT of media outlets start calling him Alberto.

    As in, “Alberto sucks at his job. Let’s get Alberto fired.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!