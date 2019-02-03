Win was actually biggest margin for Patriots in Super Bowl

Getty Images

They scored 13 points, but it was, by the Patriots’ standards, a blowout.

Beating the Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl was actually the largest margin of any of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles.

The previous big margin was their six-point edge in beating the Falcons in overtime in Super Bowl LI (34-28), and the four-point edge over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX (28-24).

Otherwise, their other three titles each came by a field goal.

So even though they couldn’t breathe until late, it was actually the easiest they’ve breathed in any of them.