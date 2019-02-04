A year after an ugly effort, Patriots’ defense steps up in Super Bowl

Getty Images

A year ago, the Patriots’ defense turned in one of the worst performances in Super Bowl history, giving up 538 yards and 41 points in a loss to the Eagles. What a difference a year makes.

On Sunday, the Patriots’ defense was outstanding, giving up 260 yards and only three points in a win over the Rams. Head coach Bill Belichick praised his defense after the game.

“Team defense,” Belichick said. “There is not one guy that can stop the Rams. They have too many good players, too many explosive guys and they’re too well coached. We played the run competitively. I felt we rushed the passer competitively. I thought we covered competitively. We didn’t give up big plays, which they hit on everybody. We for the most part kept the ball in front of us and force them to execute a solid number of plays to move the ball. Eventually, we were able to get some stops. I thought our third-down defense was competitive. Those shortened some drives and got us off the field.”

The Patriots’ personnel hasn’t changed much over the last year; most of the players who turned in that great effort against the Rams were also on the Patriots’ defense last year against the Eagles. One major difference, however, is that assistant coach Brian Flores was in charge of the defensive play calling this year, while Matt Patricia did it last year. Flores is about to become head coach of the Dolphins, and fans in Miami have to be thrilled — though not as thrilled as fans in New England.