Aaron Rodgers: Change can be tough, usually works out for best

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be playing for a new head coach for the first time since Mike McCarthy replaced Mike Sherman in Green Bay before the 2006 season.

The Packers hired Matt LaFleur last month and the hope is that the former Titans offensive coordinator can spark the offense after a disappointing 2018 season. Rodgers was at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta over the weekend and said he’s looking forward to seeing how LaFleur puts his stamp on the team.

“A lot of change, in life in general, it’s tough at first,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “But it usually works out for the best so I’m excited about what’s going on in Green Bay and the future there.”

Rodgers also provided an update about his health. He dealt with a knee injury for much of the year and suffered a concussion in Week 17, but said neither issue was causing him any problems now.

“My body feels really good,” Rodgers said. “Instead of getting surgery postseason, decided to kind of go through a different routine with my knee than I’ve done in the past, and I’m feeling really, really good. Got a concussion the last game, that’s cleared up. I’m feeling really good. I’m getting back into my workout routine, but the first month of the offseason is a lot about yoga and traveling.”

Rodgers will enter his 15th NFL season in 2019 and anything other than a resounding rebound will likely be met with some uncertainty about what the future hopes for the longtime Packers star.