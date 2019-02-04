Adrian Peterson wants to play “maybe two or three more years”

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson plans on playing in 2019, and, he hopes, beyond.

“I’ll be playing next year for sure,” Peterson told TMZ Sports. “Maybe two or three more years.”

He said early last season that Emmitt Smith’s rushing record was “very realistic,” but he would have to play a lot longer than “two or three years” to top Smith’s 18,355 yards. Peterson currently ranks eighth with 13,318 yards.

Peterson, who turns 34 in March, does not have a contract for next season. He didn’t sign his one-year deal for 2018 with Washington until Aug. 20, waiting until just before the season.

He ended up with his first 1,000-yard season since 2015 with 1,042 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

“My concern is enjoying it and playing as long as God lets me play,” Peterson told TMZ.