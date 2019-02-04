Andrew Whitworth: At the end of the day, we’re all going to die

Getty Images

Andrew Whitworth had an interesting take on the Rams’ loss in Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams left tackle either said, “At the end of the day, we’re all going to die,” or “At the end of the day, you’re all going to die.” Either way, let’s hope we’re all still alive at the end of the day.

It brought back memories of the criticism Tony Romo took after a 2008 win-or-go-home game when, after a 44-6 loss to the Eagles, the then-Cowboys quarterback said, “If this is the worst thing that will ever happen to me, then I’ve lived a pretty good life.”

Whitworth, like Romo, has never experienced much postseason success. Whitworth, who spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati, had never won a postseason game until this season.

“I’m disappointed, but man, you know what, I’ve played 13 years, played almost 13,000 snaps of NFL football,” Whitworth said, via NFL Media. “Man, I love the game. I love every bit of it. You’re not going to get me to pout and feel sorry for myself. I realize what this game means. I cherish the crap out of it. And I don’t give a crap if you have a Hall of Fame bust, if you’re a Pro Bowler or win 20 Super Bowls, at the end of the day, we’re all going to die.

“For me, what means the most is guys see me hold my head high, they see me confident in them and loving them. And there for them in any way I can.”

Whitworth, 37, still is pondering whether he will return for the final year of his contract or retire.