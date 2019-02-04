Bengals officially announce Zac Taylor as head coach

AP

Zac Taylor was the quarterbacks coach for the Rams in Atlanta during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night, but he has a new title a little more than 12 hours after that game ended with a 13-3 Los Angeles loss.

The Bengals weren’t able to officially announce Taylor as their new head coach until the Rams were done playing in the postseason and they didn’t wait too long to finalize the deal. The team announced that Taylor has officially been hired on Monday afternoon.

“I am happy and fortunate to join the Cincinnati Bengals as head coach,” Taylor said in a statement. “This is a great organization with good people and a rich history, and I am excited to get started. I am looking to add to that history by setting high standards, and holding everyone here accountable to those standards. There is a lot of work to do, and this is day one. We’re going to attack every day with enthusiasm to get this team ready to go.”

Bengals owner Mike Brown “embraces new ideas and new ways to do things” and calls that a good thing along with the “offensive mind and background” that helped the Rams advance to the Super Bowl this season. The Bengals have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday to formally introduce Taylor to Cincinnati.