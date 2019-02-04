Browns waive Tanner Vallejo

Getty Images

With the Super Bowl over, the waiver system is back in action in the NFL and the Browns put a player into that system on Monday.

The Browns announced that they have waived linebacker Tanner Vallejo off of their 90-man offseason roster.

Vallejo was a 2017 sixth-round pick in Buffalo and made four tackles while appearing in 15 games for the Bills during his rookie season. He was waived last September and claimed by the Browns a day later.

Vallejo appeared in 13 games for Cleveland last year. He had 27 tackles and a forced fumble while seeing most of his time on special teams.

He will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.