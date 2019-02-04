Dolphins announce Brian Flores as new head coach

Getty Images

A day after he coached the Patriots’ defense in the Super Bowl, Brian Flores could finally take his next job, coaching one of the Patriots’ division rivals.

The Dolphins have officially announced that Flores is their new head coach.

“To be a head coach in this league is a dream come true, to be head coach of the Miami Dolphins is a dream come true. This is a great organization with a great history, with a great fan base and I’m excited to be here,” Flores said.

The 37-year-old Flores has spent his entire career in New England, which hired him as a scouting assistant in 2004 before he moved to the coaching staff in 2008. Flores was the primary defensive game planner and play caller this season, and he is earning rave reviews for the way his defense played against the Rams on Super Bowl Sunday.