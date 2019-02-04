Dolphins call 4 p.m. press conference, expected to announce hiring of Brian Flores

AP

It appears the Dolphins are set to finally announce their new head coach.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team has called a 4 p.m. ET press conference for Monday afternoon. The topic is expected to be the official announcement that Brian Flores will be their new head coach.

Flores will head to Miami in the wake of a spectacular performance by the Patriots defense in Super Bowl LIII. Flores was the team’s linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator of a unit that showed major improvement over the course of the 2018 season.

That improvement peaked with first half shutouts of the Chiefs and Rams in the final two postseason games and those performances likely made the Dolphis feel even better about the man they chose to run their team in 2019 and beyond.