Dolphins say no call’s been made on Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

The Dolphins introduced Brian Flores as their new head coach on Monday and they stopped short of declaring Ryan Tannehill their former quarterback a short time later.

General Manager Chris Grier spoke to reporters after Flores’ press conference and he was asked about a report that they have decided to move on without Tannehill whether they are able to trade him or just have to cut him.

Per multiple reports from Miami on Monday, Grier said that there has been no call made about Tannehill. He added that the team wants to have Flores and the rest of the incoming coaching staff evaluate the situation before making a decision about how to proceed.

None of that means that Tannehill’s on any safer ground than he’s appeared to be on since the end of the regular season. It doesn’t do the Dolphins any good to say they are done with him regardless of the manner he’s dispatched if they hope to trade him and it didn’t make any sense to move forward with major personnel moves until Flores was officially on the job.

That happened on Monday and other pieces should start falling into place for the Dolphins and Tannehill in the near future.