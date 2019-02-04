Eagles hiring G.J. Kinne as offensive assistant

Getty Images

The Eagles coaching staff has been picked over in recent years, and they’re backfilling with a guy they know well.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Eagles are hiring former quarterback G.J. Kinne as an offensive assistant.

Kinne worked on the coaching staff at SMU and Arkansas the last two years under Chad Morris.

A former undrafted rookie quarterback from Tulsa, he parts of three years with the Eagles (2013-15), on the practice squad then a third year in training camp after converting to wide receiver. He has also spent time with the Jets, along with stints in the CFL, UFL and Arena League.