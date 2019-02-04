Final 2019 NFL Draft order is settled

Getty Images

With the Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII last night, they locked up the 32nd and final spot in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Rams will own the 31st overall pick. It’s that time of year (the Scouting Combine is later this month).

Even though the Patriots have won six Super Bowls — which comes with the privilege of picking last in each round — they’ve only actually used the 32nd pick three times because they trade a lot too. Those players were Benjamin Watson (2004, when they also took Vince Wilfork 21st), Logan Mankins (2005), and Malcom Brown (2015).

Of course, picking 31st didn’t bother the Patriots last year, as they used that spot on running back Sony Michel who was as big a part of their title run this year as any offensive player not named Tom Brady.

Here’s a look at the draft order as it stands after the conference championship games:

1. Cardinals 3-13

2. 49ers 4-12

3. Jets 4-12

4. Raiders 4-12

5. Buccaneers 5-11

6. Giants 5-11

7. Jaguars 5-11

8. Lions 6-10

9. Bills 6-10

10. Broncos 6-10

11. Bengals 6-10

12. Packers 6-9-1

13. Dolphins 7-9

14. Falcons 7-9

15. Washington 7-9

16. Panthers 7-9

17. Browns 7-8-1

18 Vikings 8-7-1

19. Titans 9-7

20. Steelers 9-6-1

21. Seahawks 10-6

22. Ravens 10-6

23. Texans 11-5

24. Raiders (via Bears 12-4)

25. Eagles 9-7

26. Colts 10-6

27. Raiders (via Cowboys 10-6)

28. Chargers 12-4

29. Chiefs 12-4

30. Packers (via Saints 13-3)

31. Rams 13-3

32. Patriots 11-5