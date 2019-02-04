Giants release Connor Barwin

Getty Images

Linebacker Connor Barwin said goodbye to the Giants last week and the Giants officially said goodbye to Barwin on Monday.

The team announced Barwin’s release six days after Barwin spilled the beans about the end of his time with the team. Barwin joined the Giants as a free agent last year.

Barwin played in 15 games for the Giants last season, but his playing time fell off sharply after the first five weeks of the season. Barwin played 192 defensive snaps in those games, but only 97 the rest of the way as the Giants signaled their move in a different direction.

Barwin spent 2017 with the Rams and 2016 with the Eagles, so he’ll be looking for his fourth team in as many years if he plans to continue his playing career.

The move clears $1.5 million in cap space for the Giants.