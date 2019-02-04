Gronk: Quad hurts a lot, but “I always find a way” in crunch time

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski limped to the sideline after taking a shot to the legs on a third-down catch in the first half of New England’s 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Rams on Sunday night, but he was back on the field for the start of the next series.

Gronkowski said after the game that he injured his quad and that “it hurts a lot.” Gronkowski said he thinks walking will be tough come Monday morning, but the injury didn’t stop him from coming up with as big a play as the Patriots offense made all night.

Gronkowski caught a 29-yard pass from Tom Brady to set up running back Sony Michel‘s two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and said after the game that he never let the injury affect his belief he could make a big play.

“When it comes to crunch time, I always find a way,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski wasn’t ready to talk about whether he’ll continue finding a way to make big plays after the game, but his effort late on Sunday was a reminder that few in the league have been better at it in recent years.