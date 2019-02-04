Jason Garrett confirms Kellen Moore will call plays

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is coaching for his job this season and he won’t be calling the offensive plays as he makes his case to stick around Dallas a little longer.

The team officially named Kellen Moore their new offensive coordinator last week and Garrett said that Moore’s responsibilities will include calling plays for the first time in his career.

“We anticipate that he will call plays,” Garrett said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We want to look at different ways of doing things.”

Moore is only in his second year as a coach and Garrett said the Cowboys are “going to surround him with some good veteran coaches and help him grow in this role.” Team owner Jerry Jones said Garrett will be part of that “safety net” as the team tries to push in a new direction.

“I said to everybody, ‘I want those new ideas. I want them thought through far. And if they are not being implemented call me,’” Jones said. “But let’s get in there and do the kinds of things to get the most out of a very talented roster. Kellen has the skill and the right attitude and style to make this work.”

If it doesn’t, it seems likely that there will be a whole new set of coaches calling the shots in Dallas come 2020.