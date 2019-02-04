Jason McCourty: From 0-16 to Super Bowl champion

Getty Images

Jason McCourty was part of the Patriots’ family section when his brother, Devin, lifted his first of three Vince Lombardi Trophies. Their mother, Phylis Harrell, encouraged Jason to touch the trophy. He refused since he wasn’t part of the team.

“I pushed through the middle and my mom said, ‘Touch it,’” Jason said, via Ryan Dunleavy of nj.com. “I said, Nah, I can’t touch this until I earn it. I got to touch that trophy [Sunday night].”

After eight seasons with the Titans, Jason McCourty spent last season in Cleveland. The Browns went 0-16. A year later, the defensive back celebrated as a first-time champion.

“0-16 last year, Super Bowl champion this year,” Jason said, via NFL Media. “I couldn’t have thought this up, man. . . .I remember when I first came here to this team in April, there was a whole media spectacle that it wouldn’t be any fun here. It’s my third organization in my 10th season. I haven’t had more fun than this season.”

The Browns traded McCourty and a seventh-rounder to New England for a sixth-rounder in the offseason.

He made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LIII, too, running full speed to a wide-open Brandin Cooks in the end zone to break up a touchdown pass. It protected the Patriots 3-0 lead and was as close as the Rams came to scoring a touchdown.

“Oh, my God. That was a tremendous effort and a great play on the ball,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “It looked like [Cooks] was going to fair catch the ball. McCourty came out of nowhere to make that play.”

McCourty finished with five tackles and two pass breakups.