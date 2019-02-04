Julian Edelman: MVP honor belongs to a whole group of guys

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman accepted his Super Bowl MVP trophy this morning but said it belongs to his teammates as much as him.

Edelman said he’s been proud of all of his teammates, who fought with him through the season.

“It’s an absolute honor to get this award, but honestly I’m just so proud of the group of guys that we had this year. With the ups and downs that we all had, the ebbs and flows of the season, when you play a whole year you see how the team shapes up, and to see how this team grinded and worked each week, when things weren’t at their best, to constantly try and improve shows what a group of guys it was,” Edelman said.

Edelman had 10 catches for 141 yards against the Rams, and added to a playoff résumé that is one of the most impressive of any wide receiver in NFL history. But the Patriots, with six titles in nine Super Bowls, have a full team of guys with playoff résumés among the greatest in NFL history.