McCourty twins mum on future, except for White House visit

AP

Devin McCourty wasn’t prepared to talk about his football future Monday, but he was willing to say what he wouldn’t be doing this offseason.

According to the Associated Press, McCourty said Monday he would skip any potential Patriots trip to the White House, and his twin brother Jason said he probably wouldn’t go either.

The Patriots were clearly President Donald Trump’s preference in the Super Bowl, and he’s had the team at the White House before. But a number of players skipped that trip (including his friend Tom Brady).

Fellow Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon told TMZ he wouldn’t join the team on a visit to Trump’s White House either.

Devin McCourty said Monday he wasn’t ready to think about whether he’d play next season, after musing about the possibility of retirement last week. For now, they’re celebrating, as Jason carried the Lombardi Trophy off the team bus when the Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium Monday.