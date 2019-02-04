Patriots’ defense credits Brian Hoyer for scout team preparation

Getty Images

Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was the only active player who didn’t get on the field for New England in Super Bowl LIII. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t help the Patriots win.

In fact, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said after the game that Hoyer was a major part of the victory. McCourty said Hoyer did a great job of running the scout team, doing the things Jared Goff does to help the Patriots’ defense get ready. McCourty said Hoyer has been doing it all season, studying Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and others to mimic the way they play the game while facing the Patriots’ starting defense.

“He deserves a lot of credit for the way our defense has played in big games,” McCourty told Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report.

McCourty said the interception Stephon Gilmore got came on a play that Hoyer had run, as Goff, and that the Patriots were ready for it because Hoyer got them ready. Hoyer earned his Super Bowl ring, even if he didn’t get on the field.