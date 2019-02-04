Patriots listed as early favorite to repeat by one bookmaker

Getty Images

Workers hadn’t even finished cleaning up the confetti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when betting opened for next year’s Super Bowl.

The Patriots have the best odds to win Super Bowl LIV at 6-1, according to betonline. The Chiefs, though, are close behind at 7-1.

The Rams are the favorites in the NFC at 7-1, followed by the Saints at 8-1 and the Bears at 14-1.

The Colts also have 14-1 odds, with the Packers and Vikings at 18-1 and the Chargers and Eagles at 20-1.

The Browns have better odds than they have seen in a while at 25-1, while the 49ers somehow have 33-1 odds.

The Cardinals, Dolphins, Jets and Raiders have the worst odds at 100-1. Three of those four teams changed coaches in the offseason.