Patriots prove yet again that defense wins championships

Posted by Charean Williams on February 4, 2019, 9:46 AM EST
The Patriots ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring defense this season. The Rams were the 11th highest-scoring team in NFL history.

New England proved yet again the old adage that defense wins championships.

Team defense,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, via Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal. “There is not one guy who can stop the Rams. They have too many good players, too many explosive guys. We played the run competitively, and I felt we rushed the passer competitively. I thought we covered competitively. For the most part, we kept the ball in front of us and forced them to execute a solid number of plays to move the ball.”

This marked the 46th time in 53 Super Bowls that a team that finished in the top 10 in scoring defense won the Lombardi Trophy, according to Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.

The Rams’ loss now means none of the 11 highest-scoring teams in NFL history won a championship, per Gosselin.

“They were doing such a great job of mixing it up on us defensively,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said, via Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. “We were moving the ball there at times in the game, and [we needed] just one play, just one play. We couldn’t get one play, and they did.”

7 responses to “Patriots prove yet again that defense wins championships

  2. Rams have some blue chippers on defense, but on offense? Their receivers are Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks. Not bad, but not dynamic. Todd Gurley is quite literally a complete shell of himself, and if it’s true that he’s not really hurt then that’s a super weird story that needs to be talked about more – annnnd their Quarterback is Jared Goff who played like a guy named Jared Goff in the Superbowl. Drew Brees and Kamara against that Patriots D would have been more fun

  4. Yes, especially against a one-trick pony like the Rams.
    What does Belichick do? Remove the opponent’s #1 offensive threat.
    We found out the Rams have no #2 threat and McVay had no adjustments to make.

  6. Let’s not make this out to mean anything. Teams win by finding a way to score more than their opponent, however that happens. So, none of the top 11 scoring teams of all time have won the championship, supposedly because defense wins championships? Well, the 2007 Patriots (second highest scoring all time) was 4th in the league in both yards allowed and opposing scoring allowed. That team had a superb defense too, and that wasn’t enough for the defense to win championships. Lest anyone forget, the defense-first Giants team that beat the 2007 Patriots were just 17th in defensive points allowed and 7th in yards allowed; they weren’t even as good defensively as the Patriots, much less offensively, and it didn’t matter. So, if you’re looking for a rule as to how to win championships…back to the drawing board!

  7. Belichick saw what the Bears did that stopped them cold. Copied it. And incredibly no one on the Rams staff saw it coming.

