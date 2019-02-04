Patriots prove yet again that defense wins championships

Getty Images

The Patriots ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring defense this season. The Rams were the 11th highest-scoring team in NFL history.

New England proved yet again the old adage that defense wins championships.

“Team defense,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, via Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal. “There is not one guy who can stop the Rams. They have too many good players, too many explosive guys. We played the run competitively, and I felt we rushed the passer competitively. I thought we covered competitively. For the most part, we kept the ball in front of us and forced them to execute a solid number of plays to move the ball.”

This marked the 46th time in 53 Super Bowls that a team that finished in the top 10 in scoring defense won the Lombardi Trophy, according to Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.

The Rams’ loss now means none of the 11 highest-scoring teams in NFL history won a championship, per Gosselin.

“They were doing such a great job of mixing it up on us defensively,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said, via Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. “We were moving the ball there at times in the game, and [we needed] just one play, just one play. We couldn’t get one play, and they did.”