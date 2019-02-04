Pats-Rams was an old-school Super Bowl suffocation

Getty Images

I thought Super Bowl LIII would be an old-school blowout. Instead, it was an old-school suffocation.

There hadn’t been a game quite like that one since the Cowboys beat the Broncos, 27-10. Super Bowl XII capped a stretch of eight of 10 Super Bowls featuring a similar formula: Final margin of three touchdowns or less, and never a sense that the team that lost the game had a realistic chance to win it.

From the Jets beating the Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III to the Chiefs beating the Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV to the Cowboys beating the Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI to the Dolphins beating Washington in Super Bowl VII to the Dolphins beating the Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII to the Steelers beating the Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl IX to the Raiders beating the Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI to the Cowboys-Broncos game, those eight games had a feel that had been missing from the Super Bowl in 41 years.

Sure, Super Bowl LIII included a tie through three quarters, but there never was a sense that the Rams would prevail, with the inevitability of New England’s win punctuated by the failed touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks at the back of the end zone (when the Pats led 3-0) and the potential game-tying touchdown pass to Cooks that was broken up by Duron Harmon, one play before the interception that, as a practical matter, ended the game.

That said, the Rams definitely showed more fight than the Colts, Vikings (four times), Dolphins, Washington, and Broncos. But the vibe generated by Sunday’s game unmistakably turned the calendar back to the ’70s, and not in a good way.