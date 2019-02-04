Pats-Rams was an old-school Super Bowl suffocation

Posted by Mike Florio on February 4, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
I thought Super Bowl LIII would be an old-school blowout. Instead, it was an old-school suffocation.

There hadn’t been a game quite like that one since the Cowboys beat the Broncos, 27-10.  Super Bowl XII capped a stretch of eight of 10 Super Bowls featuring a similar formula: Final margin of three touchdowns or less, and never a sense that the team that lost the game had a realistic chance to win it.

From the Jets beating the Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III to the Chiefs beating the Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV to the Cowboys beating the Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI to the Dolphins beating Washington in Super Bowl VII to the Dolphins beating the Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII to the Steelers beating the Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl IX to the Raiders beating the Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI to the Cowboys-Broncos game, those eight games had a feel that had been missing from the Super Bowl in 41 years.

Sure, Super Bowl LIII included a tie through three quarters, but there never was a sense that the Rams would prevail, with the inevitability of New England’s win punctuated by the failed touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks at the back of the end zone (when the Pats led 3-0) and the potential game-tying touchdown pass to Cooks that was broken up by Duron Harmon, one play before the interception that, as a practical matter, ended the game.

That said, the Rams definitely showed more fight than the Colts, Vikings (four times), Dolphins, Washington, and Broncos. But the vibe generated by Sunday’s game unmistakably turned the calendar back to the ’70s, and not in a good way.

  1. I watched all those games and remember them as being horrible, competitively. No drama and boring games. I am surprised the Super Bowl survived with all those early games being such dogs.

  2. I didn’t get to watch the game live, and watching it afterwards even knowing the Patriots won I was still feeling nervous. How many yards you have means nothing, all it takes is one play for the game to flip, as we saw this season with the dolphin’s miracle. The Rams were moving the ball into scoring range late in the fourth quarter. They were starting to move the ball well in a tie game. They were already in field goal range when they threw the interception.

    We’ve been blessed with recent super bowls that have been one score games at the end. That’s not how super bowls of the past used to be. Eleven of the past seventeen super bowls had finished in a one score game. Only four of the nineteen before that finished with one score. This wasn’t a one sided smothering, that would be the Seahawks Broncos super bowl. This was a classic defensive effort on both sides, even if the Patriots were doing more it wasn’t enough to get points until late in the game. A game with actual good defense, good defensive lines and schemes constantly putting pressure on both QBs forcing them to just dump the ball off quickly and not control the pace of the game, that is a good thing, not a boring one, unless you view Madden as real life.

  3. The Patriots in the playoffs had the ball twice as much as their opponent in all 3 games. They suffocated the opposing D while their D suffocated the opposing QB.

  4. “But the vibe generated by Sunday’s game unmistakably turned the calendar back to the ’70s, and not in a good way.”

    As The Dude would say “Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”
    With all the rule changes that have resulted in an explosion of Maddenesque offensive numbers there’s something to be said for a defensive game that keeps you on the edge of your seat for every play.

  7. The whole product before the game, during the game, and after the game was indeed dismal.
    Instead of counting their money, the owners really need to step up and right the ship before the downhill slide continues. No question the NFL is pass peak.

  8. McVay got his receivers open… Goff just couldn’t deliver the mail under the brightest of lights. Too bad too because I feel like Rams D definitely deserved better play from the O considering they were on the field for so long.

    Hats off to the Pats though, no doubt anymore: the pairing of BB and TB is the single greatest in the history of the game. And that is a Scientific Fact.

  9. With all of the rules working against them, think about how special these defenses are. It’s truly remarkable the work they do

  12. This game had great defense but it did have some offensive ineptitude. Why is no one mentioning that the play before the Gilmore interception was defensive holding. The Rams may not cry & whine like the saints but the receiver’s left hand was held down so that he couldn’t catch the ball. The end zone official had the same angle that I did & I saw the penalty. I know I’m not the only who saw it. FIXED. The Pats ALWAYS get the benefit of the calls.

  13. Awww, the youngsters didn’t get to see an Arena League Super Bowl. Too bad. I thought the game showed how well two great (old) defensive minds could neuter the “new, improved” NFL experience. It was tremendous.

    Defense wins championships.

    Get off my lawn.

