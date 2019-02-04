Report: Raiders to play in San Francisco Giants’ stadium

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders appear set to play in San Francisco in their final season in the Bay Area.

The Raiders, who don’t have a lease in Oakland for 2019 but won’t have their new stadium ready in Las Vegas until 2020, are reportedly going to play in the San Francisco Giants’ stadium this year. Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area reports that the Raiders have reached a deal with the Giants to use Oracle Park, formerly known as AT&T Park, in 2019.

The league would have to approve such a deal, and presumably any arrangement also has the blessing of the 49ers. Although the 49ers now play 45 miles away in Santa Clara, they’re still the “San Francisco” 49ers and the NFL likely wouldn’t allow another team to play in San Francisco without the 49ers’ approval.

So the Raiders, who for many years have shared a stadium with the Oakland A’s, will now share a stadium with another baseball team for one more year, before saying goodbye to the Bay Area for good.