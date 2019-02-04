Reports: Henry Baker to join Giants as assistant defensive backs coach

Getty Images

The New York Giants are bringing on Henry Baker to serve as their assistant defensive backs coach, according to multiple reports.

Baker will replace Deshea Townsend on the Giants coaching staff. Townsend spent last season with the Giants before taking the defensive backs coaching job with the Chicago Bears last month.

Baker had previously served with the Giants on a minority coaching internship in 2016 and with the Detroit Lions in 2015. He served as cornerbacks coach at Rutgers in 2017 before spending last season at North Carolina. He had signed a deal to return to Rutgers as a cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator before getting the chance to join the Giants instead.

Baker played college football at Maryland and briefly played for the Kansas City Chiefs before moving into coaching. He coached at Maryland, East Stroudsberg University and the University of Delaware before joining Rutgers in 2017.