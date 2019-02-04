Robert Kraft: This team has “certain sense of character and maturity”

AP

One other team has won six Super Bowls, so you can’t call what the Patriots did last night unprecedented.

But the Steelers were able to keep their great dynasty together as a largely intact team, while the Patriots have essentially built theirs on two main guys and a host of replaceable parts.

To Patriots owner Robert Kraft, that’s the difference today.

“I honestly don’t believe what our team and Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have done will ever be replicated in the age of the salary cap,” Kraft told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America.

Kraft has been the owner through this entire run, turning a once-moribund franchise into the model. But he said he was particularly proud of this team, which started as slowly this season as they did in Super Bowl LIII.

“Well,” he said, “this team is a different team than any of the others we’ve been with. It has a certain sense of character and maturity about it that I don’t ever remember. And I saw it the last two weeks in this locker room. There was a quiet air of confidence. They worked hard. There was a good attitude. I don’t think we had the most Pro Bowl players. Matter of fact, how many did we have? One? And what they did on defense today was unbelievable. Just going back to the start of the season, with all the turmoil and tension and then we started, what, 2-3? [Actually 2-2.] And then we came to December and we lost two games in a row which we usually don’t do. And because of that, we didn’t have the home field advantage through the playoffs and we had to go on the road in the championship game to a place we got beaten badly the last time we played there. And they probably have the best young team in all of football. And our guys found a way to get the job done. And then today, the same thing.

“I just pinch myself because you know I’m still a fan. Especially when I’m sitting in my box, I’m thinking as a fan and thinking back to being in the stands and dreaming about owning the team.”

The dream is real, having won six titles in 18 years. Which may not match the run of the Celtics, but isn’t really approached by anyone in his own sport.