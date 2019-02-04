Titans waive Austin Davis

Getty Images

The Titans waived quarterback Austin Davis on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Davis, 29, had two stints on the Titans this season when both Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert were injured. He spent two weeks on the Titans’ roster early in the season, and then re-signed Dec. 24 when Gabbert was injured again.

He did not play but was active for the regular-season finale against the Colts.

Davis has not played since 2017 when he appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He has not thrown a pass since 2015 with the Browns.

He has appeared in 16 games with 10 starts in his career with the Rams, Browns, Seahawks and Titans. He also has spent time with the Dolphins and Broncos. Davis has thrown 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his career.