Tom Brady on MVP Julian Edelman: “He’s a fighter”

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman‘s season started with a suspension, and ended with a trophy in his hands.

And he sees an object lesson in that.

After missing the first four games for a violation of the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances, Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards and was the constant in the Patriots offense.

“[It’s] pretty surreal. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do,” Edelman said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I preach that … I have to try to live to that.”

He’s always performed well in the playoffs and Sunday was no exception. His 115 career postseason receptions are second only to Jerry Rice’s 151.

Sunday’s catches weren’t dramatic, but he was able to stay open throughout the game.

“I think we just had to worry about one play at a time and keep knocking at the door,” Edelman said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.”

Quarterback Tom Brady called it “the best game of the year.”

“He’s a fighter,” Brady said. “I’m just so proud of him. He’s been an incredible player for this team.”

And one of the best ever in the playoffs.