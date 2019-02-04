Zac Taylor not yet ready to talk about his new job

Getty Images

The Rams didn’t have many answers for the Patriots on Sunday night, and quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor didn’t have many answers about his future afterward.

The Bengals are expected to name Taylor as their head coach on Monday, but Taylor wasn’t interested in discussing his new job yet.

“Going to finish everything up with these guys in this locker room that have given us their heart and soul and this coaching staff I’ve grown to be so close with,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Tonight we focus on us, this team and relationships we built, and we will approach tomorrow when it comes.”

Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores, expected to become the Dolphins head coach Monday, got the best of the Rams in holding the Los Angeles offense to only 260 yards and three points.

“It’s tough,” Taylor said. “It’s a good team and a good defense. . . .It just wasn’t our night tonight.”