49ers could refuse to let Raiders play in San Francisco

Getty Images

When news surfaced Sunday night that the Raiders had an agreement to play at Oracle Park in San Francisco during the 2019 season, it sounded as if it was a done deal. It’s far from that.

The 49ers and the NFL also would have to approve the Raiders’ one-year move to San Francisco, and that is far from a certainty.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed already stated an objection to her city serving as the Raiders’ home.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reports that he expects the 49ers to refuse to give up their territorial rights to allow the Raiders to play in San Francisco. Plus, as Farmer pointed out, both teams would share one sideline at Oracle Park.

The Packers formerly did that when they played at Milwaukee County Stadium. It is not ideal, obviously.

It is not out of the question the Raiders would return to Oakland for one season despite the city’s lawsuit against all 32 teams and the NFL. In fact, some in the league see that as the best option for 2019 before the Raiders depart for Las Vegas.

Wherever the Raiders play, the league would prefer an answer sooner than later for scheduling purposes.