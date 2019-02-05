A.J. Green excited to meet coach, and to shed boot

Getty Images

Now that he can actually talk about being the coach of the Bengals, Zac Taylor can get to know his best player.

And for A.J. Green, the promise of some new spark on offense matches his excitement to be well.

Green told Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website he hadn’t met Taylor as of this morning, but couldn’t wait to.

“I’ve heard great things,” Green said. “The way they run the ball sets up the pass game. I love it. I love the play-action. It’s fun to get back in that kind of offense. I loved playing for Jay [Gruden, the Bengals coordinator his first three years]. I had my best years with Jay.”

Injuries kept Green’s numbers to career lows last year, but he has gotten rid of the walking boot he was using for protection after toe surgery in December. He said he consulted with other players who have rehabbed similar injuries (including Julio Jones, Antonio Gates, and Brandon Marshall) and feels good about his prospects.

“[Gates] told me it takes time,” he said. “Four to five months to get range of motion. He had it in 2008 and no problems. (Marshall) said it’s a long process just because it’s a toe with a bunch of little things, but he’s been fine.”

Getting Green back online will also help Taylor make a good first impression, as he tries to invigorate an offense that has a solid stable of skill-position talent.