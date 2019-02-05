Andrew Whitworth kills his Twitter account

Getty Images

Rams left tackle and new-age philosopher Andrew Whitworth processed his team’s Super Bowl loss by pointing out that, win or lose, we all have to die. Our Twitter accounts, however, can live on.

If we let them.

A PFT reader points out that Whitworth has deleted his Twitter account, two days after the Rams lost Super Bowl LIII. The deletion was preceded by this Sunday night message: “Hurts! Not ending we wanted. Couldn’t love my team more! Feel Blessed and Proud to have had this opportunity! Thankful to our fans! We don’t blame things we can’t control and look internally for how we could be better. On to better days! @RamsNFL aren’t going anywhere!” (Until they move again.)

It’s possible that his swipe at the Saints and their fans provoked a reaction that prompted Whitworth to call it quits on Twitter. Whatever the reason, dead Twitter accounts can do something (most) humans can’t. Dead Twitter accounts can be brought back to life. After Whitworth fully processes the disappointing end to his team’s season, maybe he’ll decide that, while all men must die, their Twitter accounts don’t have to.