Antonio Brown involved, not arrested in January domestic dispute

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the subject of a lot of attention from the football world in January and he also drew the attention of law enforcement in Florida.

TMZ reports that a woman contacted the Hollywood Police Department in mid-January and accused Brown of misconduct. No details of her account are known, but a department representative confirmed that Brown was not arrested after police investigated the complaint.

“Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made,” the representative said.

Brown’s status with the Steelers has been the main story about the wideout since he was left out of the lineup for Week 17 after missing practices leading up to the regular season finale. Steelers owner Art Rooney initially said that it was hard to envision Brown back with the team in 2019, but has since sounded more receptive to working things out.