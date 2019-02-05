Antonio Brown’s lawyer calls misconduct allegations “baseless and false”

Getty Images

Antonio Brown‘s lawyer has responded to word that his client was involved, but not arrested, in a domestic dispute in Florida last month.

Hollywood, Florida police confirmed that they looked into an allegation of misconduct made against Brown before determining that he would not be arrested. Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner denied any wrongdoing by his client.

“The allegations are baseless and false,” Heitner said in a statement to ESPN. “It’s unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client’s name and reputation. We have no further comment.”

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten issued a statement to PFT on Tuesday.

“We were made aware earlier today of the alleged incident involving Antonio Brown last month in Florida. We are still in the process of gathering information, consequently we have no further comment at this time.”

Brown was sued last year for allegedly throwing furniture off the balcony of a 14th floor apartment and nearly hitting a child and his grandfather. Brown called those false claims, but there’s been no word of the suit being dropped or dismissed at this point.

That’s Brown’s off-field plate. Where he’ll be on the field remains an open question as the offseason gets into full swing.