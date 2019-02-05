Bengals expected to hire Jim Turner as OL coach

Getty Images

Zac Taylor is expected to add Jim Turner to his first coaching staff, Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Turner, in his second stint as Texas A&M’s offensive line coach, has a close relationship with Taylor, who is Mike Sherman’s son-in-law. Turner was the Aggies’ offensive line coach in 2008 when Taylor began his coaching career in College Station under Sherman.

Taylor and Turner also were together with the Dolphins and briefly at the University of Cincinnati.

Turner coached under Kevin Sumlin for two seasons at A&M and then Jimbo Fisher last season.

He was the offensive line coach at Miami during the bullying scandal involving offensive linemen Jonathan Martin and Richie Incognito. Turner also served a three-week suspension at A&M for offensive powerpoint slides used during a football clinic for women.

Turner replaces Frank Pollack, who was fired after one year with the Bengals.