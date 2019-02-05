Brian Flores hoping to help other minorities “get the same opportunity”

Posted by Charean Williams on February 5, 2019, 5:39 PM EST
The NFL went from eight minority coaches to four after this hiring cycle. Brian Flores, introduced as the Dolphins’ new head coach, was the only minority coach hired.

“It’s important to be an example for other minority coaches, not just in this field,” Flores said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “That’s something I take seriously, and I’m going to do my best to make sure that other minorities get the same opportunity.”

Flores praised the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which recommended 11 minorities for consideration. Besides Flores, Cowboys secondary coach/pass defense coordinator Kris Richard, Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were among those also on the list.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his annual state of the league press conference last week not to judge the Rooney Rule based on one hiring cycle.

The league, though, is placing an emphasis on expanding the league’s pipeline of minority coaches in key assistant positions.

“We believe that is something that is critical for us moving forward, to continue the progress we’ve already had,” Goodell said.

10 responses to “Brian Flores hoping to help other minorities “get the same opportunity”

  1. Pretty sad how the NFL is what 70% black players but yet only 4 black coaches and you wonder why they had to put up a Rooney rule, one is kidding them self if you think a black kid that grew up with pee wee, high school, college, and NFL experience but yet not good enough to be a coach? Most of the NFL coaches where never players or where bench warmers as players!!!

  4. nobody cares. good grief. its like “hey treat me the same as everyone else while i remind you of the color of my skin & give me preferential treatment because of said color.” it’s 2019. time to get over it.

  7. Congratulations on the SB win and good luck with the promotion. The league is all about winning, regardless of melanin levels. No one has done it consistently In Miami since Don Shula. That’s 24 years ago for those who don’t recognize the name.

  8. “Pretty sad how the NFL is what 70% black players…”
    ___________

    Pretty sad how there’s no rule to allow more white players the same opportunity. Guess white privilege doesn’t cover equality for whites too

  9. This crap got old years ago. I’ll never understand how anyone sees AA policies and racial quotas as “equality” or a positive means of obtaining it. We know racism exists, we know institutionalized racism exists, we know how terrible it is, but I think too many of us let that cloud our judgement. The Rooney Rule and its related supporters represent the hypervigilance of assumption. A preemptive attempt to stop racism without any proof that it exists where you force someone to do something based solely on race is contradictory and a twisted form of racism in itself. Worst of all, it is incredibly disrespectful to everyone involved, from employers who may have already made a hiring decision based not at all on race and 100% on merit, but are FORCED to interview someone else they have no interest in to check a box off. And that poor individual on the other side of the desk has to, merely with knowledge of the existence of such a rule, suspect on some level that he is sitting there just for the satisfaction of the rule.

    Anti-discrimination policies are already in place. The Rooney Rule is a mockery of them, and a mockery of positive race relations. You either prove that an employer isn’t hiring one or more people based on race, or you can’t. You don’t employ a tactic forcing a minority into a token position just because it looks good on the surface. I can’t believe most minority coaches aren’t loudly discrediting the Rooney Rule for what it is: shameful and disrespectful.

  10. niners816 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 5:54 pm
    I liked him until he brought up that nonsense. Nobody cares that you’re black, dude. If you can coach, that’s all that matters.

    Spoken from a white person who has no clue of the world outside of the bubble.

