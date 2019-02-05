Brian Flores hoping to help other minorities “get the same opportunity”

Getty Images

The NFL went from eight minority coaches to four after this hiring cycle. Brian Flores, introduced as the Dolphins’ new head coach, was the only minority coach hired.

“It’s important to be an example for other minority coaches, not just in this field,” Flores said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “That’s something I take seriously, and I’m going to do my best to make sure that other minorities get the same opportunity.”

Flores praised the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which recommended 11 minorities for consideration. Besides Flores, Cowboys secondary coach/pass defense coordinator Kris Richard, Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were among those also on the list.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his annual state of the league press conference last week not to judge the Rooney Rule based on one hiring cycle.

The league, though, is placing an emphasis on expanding the league’s pipeline of minority coaches in key assistant positions.

“We believe that is something that is critical for us moving forward, to continue the progress we’ve already had,” Goodell said.