Brian Flores reflects on Belichick’s mentorship as he becomes a rival

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2019, 8:51 AM EST
Getty Images

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will square off with his old boss Bill Belichick twice a year as long as they’re both coaching. He’s looking forward to that.

Flores said on PFT Live that Belichick has been his teacher and friend for as long as Flores has worked in the NFL, and now they’ll remain friends — with the exception of two games a year.

“My relationship with Bill will be a little bit different in that we’ll be competing with each other,” Flores said. “I’ll always have a great respect for him and I think it’ll be the same on his part. He’s been a mentor to me, he’s been great to me for 15 years, he’s been a sounding board for me, andI don’t see that changing. The only thing that changes is when we play each other, for those three or four hours we won’t like each other but that’s OK. We’re both going out to win every week. He knows that. He taught me that.”

The track record of former Belichick assistants becoming head coaches hasn’t been great, and Belichick is 14-9 all-time when going head-to-head against one of his former assistants. If Flores can reverse that trend, he can change the very long trend of the Patriots dominating the AFC East.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Brian Flores reflects on Belichick’s mentorship as he becomes a rival

  1. I have lost some respect for this guy. Stealing people off the staff is a no-no, especially in the division.

    He’ll fail and everyone will claim BB has no coaching tree, but it won’t be BB’s fault.

  3. When Brian Flores was a 5th year senior at Boston College he wrote a letter to all 32 NFL teams explaining he wanted to work in football and would accept any opportunity.

    The Patriots were the only team to respond.

  4. “…and Belichick is 14-9 all-time when going head-to-head against one of his former assistants.”
    __________

    You say that as if it’s a big negative, but that’s “only” a .608 winning percentage. Most of the league would kill to beat the pats nearly 4 out of every 10 times.

    Seems his former assistants are more successful than most others against him in a somewhat limited sample size.

  5. The other tylaws wants to sniff BB’s underwear.

    “Wah, wah, wah. He took a promotion inside the division. Wah, wah, wah. He’s giving promotions to other coaches inside the division.”

    You’re pathetic tylaws.

  6. …long trend of the Patriots dominating the AFC East.
    ——————-
    That statement just buys into the salty mountain of hate’s false narrative that the Patriots have only been so successful because they’ve been able to dominate the AFCE. But the Patriots under Brady-Belichick have won about 75% of games both in their division AND outside it, so the Patriots have dominated the league. The Dolphins and Jets actually have a better record against the Brady-Belichick Pats than the Steelers do.

  7. Stiller43 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:12 am
    “…and Belichick is 14-9 all-time when going head-to-head against one of his former assistants.”
    __________

    You say that as if it’s a big negative, but that’s “only” a .608 winning percentage. Most of the league would kill to beat the pats nearly 4 out of every 10 times.

    Seems his former assistants are more successful than most others against him in a somewhat limited sample size
    —————
    Was thinking the same thing like “Hey, that’s not a bad winning percentage.”

    Seems BB’s assistants coach, game plan and have more success against him than they do other teams.

  8. “tylawspick6 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:57 am
    I have lost some respect for this guy. Stealing people off the staff is a no-no, especially in the division.

    He’ll fail and everyone will claim BB has no coaching tree, but it won’t be BB’s fault.”

    First off, it’s not a claim that BB has no coaching tree. It’s a fact.
    Secondly you are partly right that it’s not his fault. BB isn’t concerned about creating a coaching tree. He is completely disinterested in helping any team succeed over his. He’s only concerned with his team, that he has complete control over. His assistants have proven time and time again they are unable to operate outside of New England. That is because they don’t know how. Bill calls all the shots in New England and doesn’t empower his coaches. It works for him and the team and that’s really all he is concerned about. So yeah, it’s not totally his fault. He’s not responsible for helping his assistants develop into HCs and he doesn’t seem to really care much at all about it. It’s really the fault of the blind teams that keep taking coordinators from New England and expecting them to work out. It’s not going to happen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!