Brian Flores reflects on Belichick’s mentorship as he becomes a rival

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will square off with his old boss Bill Belichick twice a year as long as they’re both coaching. He’s looking forward to that.

Flores said on PFT Live that Belichick has been his teacher and friend for as long as Flores has worked in the NFL, and now they’ll remain friends — with the exception of two games a year.

“My relationship with Bill will be a little bit different in that we’ll be competing with each other,” Flores said. “I’ll always have a great respect for him and I think it’ll be the same on his part. He’s been a mentor to me, he’s been great to me for 15 years, he’s been a sounding board for me, andI don’t see that changing. The only thing that changes is when we play each other, for those three or four hours we won’t like each other but that’s OK. We’re both going out to win every week. He knows that. He taught me that.”

The track record of former Belichick assistants becoming head coaches hasn’t been great, and Belichick is 14-9 all-time when going head-to-head against one of his former assistants. If Flores can reverse that trend, he can change the very long trend of the Patriots dominating the AFC East.