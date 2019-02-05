Cardinals claim Tanner Vallejo off of waivers

Getty Images

The Cardinals have the top spot on the waiver wire by virtue of having the worst record in the NFL during the 2018 season and they didn’t waste any time putting it to use.

The waiver process went back into effect once the Super Bowl came to an end and the Browns took advantage of that on Monday by dropping linebacker Tanner Vallejo to the roster. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals have claimed Vallejo and added him to their 90-man roster.

Vallejo was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2017 and moved on to the Browns as a September waiver claim last season. He appeared in 28 games and made 27 tackles over his first two seasons in the league.

The Cardinals figure to put that spot in the waiver order to further use in the coming weeks and months as they try to build a better roster ahead of Kliff Kingsbury’s first year as their head coach.