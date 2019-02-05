Chris Grier: Dolphins may “fall in love” with QB in pre-draft process

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Brian Flores as their head coach on Monday and they hope his hiring is a step toward a brighter future for the franchise.

Another piece of building that future is finding the right quarterback to lead the offense. While General Manager Chris Grier said on Monday that the team hasn’t made a call on Ryan Tannehill‘s status, they are not expected to bring him back for an eighth year in Miami.

There have been inklings that the Dolphins are looking ahead to the 2020 draft, but Grier wasn’t shutting the door on picking one of this year’s prospects.

“We haven’t gone through the process of getting to learn the guys yet,” Grier said, via the Miami Herald. “There are a lot of good prospects we spent some time with at the Senior Bowl and other quarterbacks that weren’t there that people were talking about as well. We may get through the process and fall in love with a couple guys. Last year, we liked two guys a lot and they both had good success this year. It could be that point where we may say, “Hey, we feel this is the guy.”

Luke Falk and Jake Rudock are the other quarterbacks under contract right now with Rudock joining the team on a reserve/future deal after the end of the 2018 season. Grier called him “someone we took a chance on” and there will likely be others in that category when and if Tannehill is cut loose.