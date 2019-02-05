Connor Barth hoping to get another chance to kick in NFL

Getty Images

Connor Barth kicked for six different teams from 2008 to 2017. He’s hopeful a seventh team will give him a chance to restart his NFL career.

According to John Smist of WECT-TV in Wilmington, N.C., Barth will attend a special teams camp in Arizona in March in hopes of showing NFL teams he’s back to the kicker he wants to be.

“The last couple of years in Chicago left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Barth. “I just wanted to take a step back, and if you are going to do this you need to be full go and 100 percent in. I am ready to give it one last shot.”

Barth was released by the Bears in Nov. 2017 and did not kick in the NFL this past season. Barth spent the time off tending to duties at home and getting into better shape in the gym. He’s lost 27 pounds and says he’s never been in better shape.

“I am in the best shape I have ever been in at 32 (years old),” said Barth. “If I am going to do it, now’s the time and I felt like this is the perfect time to get back in. I feel good.”

Barth has kicked in regular season games for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (two different stints), Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. He also spent time on the offseason rosters of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. Barth was released by Chicago after missing five of 16 field goal tries in 10 games in 2017. He had converted all 17 extra point tries that season before his release.