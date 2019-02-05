Darius Leonard wants to get 10 times better

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was in Atlanta for Super Bowl weekend in order to pick up the defensive rookie of the year award he earned by leading the league in tackles during his first NFL campaign.

Leonard also had seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions as he made an impact all over the field after joining Indianapolis as a second-round pick. That impact led to a slew of awards and a spot on the All-Pro team, but Leonard insists that it’s just the floor for what he hopes to accomplish.

“I don’t have a Super Bowl ring, I don’t have an MVP next to my name, so I haven’t done anything,” Leonard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve definitely got to get 10 times better.”

The additions of Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson in the first two rounds of the draft and the return of quarterback Andrew Luck helped lift the Colts back into the postseason. Taking the next step will require another round of successful offseason moves, although striking the same gold won’t be an easy task.