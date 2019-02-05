Dean Pees feels “absolutely great” after last year’s health scare

AP

Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken to the hospital due to an undisclosed health condition in Indianapolis during a November game against the Colts, but he was back to work the next week and decided to return to the team for the 2019 season.

During a press conference in Nashville on Tuesday, Pees said it was an “easy decision” to come back for his second season in Tennessee because he loves the players and has everything under control on the medical front.

“I feel absolutely great,” Pees said, via the team’s website. “I got a couple of things cleaned up at the end of the season and am feeling good. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long, long time.”

Pees said he thought Super Bowl LIII was a “gorgeous” game because of how well both defenses performed. He also shared his belief that the Titans are “very close” to having a championship caliber unit because everyone really believes in the system after a full year of it in Tennessee.