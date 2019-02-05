Duron Harmon: Y’all let Lane Johnson know I’m having fun

AP

After Super Bowl LII, Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson took a shot at the Patriots. He said Eagles players have fun, while Patriots players have fear.

A year later, the Patriots are getting the last laugh.

“Y’all let Lane Johnson know I’m having fun,” Patriots safety Duron Harmon posted on Instagram with a picture of the Patriots’ championship parade.

The Patriots obviously haven’t forgotten Johnson’s comments on Pardon My Take last year.

“I just think that The Patriot Way is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth. They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots. Hey, stop being a [expletive]head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”