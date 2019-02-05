Falcons kicker Matt Bryant says he’s returning for 18th season

Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant will turn 44 years old in May. But just like 46-year old Adam Vinatieri, Bryant doesn’t feel like he’s ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Bryant said on his Twitter account on Tuesday night that he’s not retiring and plans to come back for his 18th NFL season and 11th season with the Falcons.

“Over this past year I’ve been asked numerous times about retirement and how I feel,” Bryant wrote. “Well, I’m not retiring and I feel fine and plan on feeling even better with some changes to my offseason program!”

Bryant’s production hasn’t appeared to slip at all despite his increasing age. He converted 20 of 21 field goal attempts last year in 13 games for the Falcons, including a long of 57 yards. Additionally, he converted 33 of 35 extra points attempts. Giorgio Tavecchio converted all 13 kicks he attempted (five field goals and eight extra points) in the three games he played in place of an injured Bryant last season.

Bryant is under contract with the Falcons through the 2020 season after signing a three-year extension with the team last March.