Falcons set to release Robert Alford

Getty Images

The Falcons are reportedly set to release a longtime starter at cornerback.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will be parting ways with Robert Alford. Alford started 15 games for the Falcons last season and, including the playoffs, has started all 77 games the team has played since the start of the 2015 season.

Alford’s contract calls for an $8.5 million base salary during the 2019 season. He’s signed for the same amount in 2020 and has $9.1 million cap numbers each season. The Falcons will see $7.9 in cap savings once Alford is off the roster.

Alford is not subject to waivers and will be eligible to sign with another team as soon as he’s released. He probably won’t command that kind of salary on the open market, but his experience figures to be of interest to teams that want to get an early start on shopping for cornerback help.

Desmond Trufant, Brian Poole and Isaiah Oliver remain on hand at corner for the Falcons.