Greg Olsen plans on playing in 2019

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has played only 16 of 32 games over the past two seasons because of a foot injury, which has required two surgeries.

But Olsen is committed to returning to his Pro Bowl level of play in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Olsen, who has two years remaining on his contract, plans to return in 2019.

“My plan right now, I’m in every day doing my foot rehab, trying to get this thing finally back to where I was used to,’’ Olsen said Tuesday, via David Newton of ESPN. “It seems like it’s been a long time since it was. Yeah, that’s what I’m preparing for and that all starts with getting my foot right.’’

Olsen auditioned for ESPN during the 2018 offseason as Monday Night Football sought to replace Jon Gruden as its lead analyst. Instead, Olsen returned to the Panthers last season and caught 27 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Olsen played seven games in 2017 when he caught 17 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

In the three seasons before that, Olsen averaged 80 catches for 1,062 yards and five touchdowns.