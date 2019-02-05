How long will Jared Goff be the Rams’ quarterback?

Fresh from a disappointing performance in Super Bowl LIII, it’s fair to ask whether the Rams will keep quarterback Jared Goff beyond the expiration of his rookie deal. Especially given that Goff’s remaining contract matches the duration of another contract that, once expired, could attract the attention of Rams coach Sean McVay.

Goff has one season left on his base deal, plus an option year for 2020. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has two years remaining on a three-season, $84 million contract. Maybe, just maybe, the Rams will decide after Goff’s deal expires to let him walk away — and to embrace Cousins.

McVay worked with Cousins in Washington, and McVay continues to have a high opinion of Cousins’ abilities. With Goff playing well enough during McVay’s first year in L.A. to make keeping the 2016 first-rounder around a no-brainer, McVay’s team never was in the market for Cousins.

Two years from now, McVay may feel very differently. He already may feel differently now, after digesting Goff’s performance on Sunday.

The most immediate question for the Rams as it relates to Goff comes at the May 3 the deadline for picking up his fifth-year option. If the Rams do, Goff will be under contract through 2020, at a base salary of more than $22 million for the last year of his contract. The Rams then can decide whether to extend Goff or to find someone else, whether through the draft or via Cousins’ next foray into free agency.

  1. I mean, no one’s gonna deny Goff laid a serious egg on Sunday, but it seems like ditching him because of it is more than a little bit of an overreaction. McVay didn’t do Goff any favors by forgetting Todd Gurley existed for 90% of the game. And it’s not like Cousins lit the world on fire in Minnesota.

  2. His option year would be the year the new stadium opens… What better way to christen the new stadium than with a fancy new toy at the premier position? Doubt it’ll be Cousins, but I could see a new face leading the O in the new stadium. Unless Goff lights it up next year…

  4. Cousins??? Are you kidding. Goff just lost the last game of the year against a defense that completely shut down Rivers and shut down the most dynamic QB in the league and MVP for the better part of 3 quarters. Give him a chance and please don’t say that Cousins would be a suitable replacement. Cousins is a complete sham!!!

  5. I doubt McVay will do that after the debacle in Minnesota this past season. If Cousins improves the next two years, I see the Vikings look to keep him beyond this contract.

    I suspect Goff will be with the Rams a long time though Michael Kay on his Monday show on 98.7 ESPN in New York did say he thought Goff might not be in LA long-term.

  9. From the limited times i’ve watched Goff play, it seems he’s only successful on the heels of a strong run game and the resulting play action/stacked boxes. Looks aggressively average.

  10. That sounds like a great idea. As a Viking fan, I am all for Cousins going to LA. Vikes will draft a QB this yr or next in the late rounds, 5th-7th, just to see what they can develop. Perhaps Sloter takes a huge step this coming year. Who knows, if Cousins goes down with an injury, Sloter does well enough, Cousins may get Bledsoe’d out of MN.

  12. In 2001 vs the Rams in the Super Bowl Tom Brady threw for 145 yards and 1 TD.

    How Long will Tom Brady be the QB for the Patriots?

  14. There’s no “if” regarding Goff’s fifth year option. The Rams will pick it up. And, barring a complete collapse or career-threatening injury, in the 2020 offseason, the Rams will work to extend Goff.

    Goff is (including playoffs), 26-9 as a starter with a passer rating above 100 over the past two seasons. He’s 24 and has already lead his team to a Super Bowl.

    Why are we even having this conversation?

  15. This article is two years too soon. They’re essentially the same quarterback, except one wins games and the other consistently underperforms.

  16. Kirk Cousins??!!

    Kirk Cousins lifetime record against winning teams is 4-25. I don’t know who Florio intended to name as an alternative to Goff but it should couldn’t have been Kirk Cousins…really?

  17. Just stop. Even as a Patriots’ fan, I think Goff is a very good quarterback. He got overwhelmed by the moment on Sunday, as well as by a brilliant defensive plan. Rams would be stupid to walk away from Goff.

  18. At least Goff made it to the Super Bowl . How many times have Phillip Rivers and Tony Romo been there ???

  19. I think in the new age NFL where QB contracts become astronomical you will see teams with average quarterbacks let them walk. No sense paying +$20 million when you can draft and develop for a lot cheaper.

  20. what a completely idiotic notion…sure Goff didn’t play great Sunday against Belicheck, so what, go look at Peyton Mannings first 2 playoff games against the Pats…and he was 26 and 27…Goff is 24 and in basically his second year and got them to the big dance…yeah, QB’s are so easy to find lets just go get another one…Seriously? I hope this is just click-bait, if not, you need to stop talking about football because you are embarrassing yourself..

    so, to answer your lame question…Goff will be the LA Rams quarterback until he says othrwise..

  22. I don’t understand how a QB who can’t diagnose a defense — by himself — at the line of scrimmage can possibly be successful in the NFL. The Patriots just gave the entire league to blueprint for Goff/McVay’s playcalling scheme.

  23. McVay laid as much of an egg as Goff. Goff is obviously no more than a mid-tier quarterback and the Rams have a top-tier running game that helped him succeed all season long. So what does the boy genius come up with for a game plan? Lets go pass-heavy and abandon the run when we’re down 3-0 and our defense is mostly dominating the GOAT.

    Now maybe we can stop the talk about both of them being the next great thing. McVay’s a good young coach with a long way to go and Goff is what he is – an ok quarterback who can win games if the rest of the team and gameplan is good.

  24. How the mighty have fallen, last year teams like Philly and LA were the roadmap for teams being bold trading up to get their franchise QB’s . Just like the madness now that teams are going after pretty much any coach that is under 40 and is a QB coach. Now both teams are being questioned, with Wentz in Philly and Goff after a poor finish this year. I have told many of my friends is what if the QB position actually becomes a temporary one, you just keep rolling the position over ever 4 year if you don’t get you franchise QB. This would work great for the mobile running QB’s because they don’t last but what if they only have to last 4 years.

  25. Well, he just lost the Super Bowl, for crying out loud. I don’t see any good reason to keep him around.
    For that matter, Sean McVay lost the Super Bowl too. Might as well clean house.

  26. Great Idea!!! said everyone else in the NFC West! Cousins over Goff. Tie up millions in wasted cap space on a ‘slightly above average’ QB. Sign him for 10 years.

  30. Since we are speculating, maybe a top $ for Russell Wilson around that time, after a one-year tag by Seattle?

  31. Your talking about Silent Stan and Les Snead. Snead has gotten all the props for putting the roster together, but really is it all that good? Gurley, fell do to the knee injury. And yes his knee is injured. Goof was the first overall pick, not exactly rocket science. Yes, they hit on Donald, but there were misses like Isiah Pead, Tavon Austin, Brian Quick, Greg Robinson, Alec Ogletree, all who were high picks. Remember the Rams had been one of the worst teams with Snead at the helm and accumulated a lot of high picks. Snead and Squirrel Head will ride Goof like the franchise road Bradford. They are in cap hell and most likely a one hit wonder with Goff at the helm and an injured Gurley.

  34. Can’t live off of playaction. I’ve said this the entire time. Playaction is a nice benefit in a game, but there is no way how they’ve been doing it is sustainable in upcoming seasons.

    Gurley being dinged up proves that.

    Also, this garbage of McVay in Goff’s ear telling him about the D after he rushes in a playcall to see how fast they can gte to the line to see what the D might be doing, is a major red flag.

    Goff had the deer in the headlights on media night on that stage with Brady and he had it when he ran out on the field.

  37. Florio is amazing at his job. Stirring controversy over the bare minimum. I genuinely mean that compliment too.

    Goff lays an egg in the SB so we need to forget he was a top ten QB all year – he has 2 more years left – not 2 more days – and there is a lot of games left for him to play before this becomes an actual story.

  38. Not a Goff fan but why in the world would anyone want Cousins? He has never done much to elevate his team and next to Sam Bradford has probably been the most overpaid quarterback vs production that ever played the game. I don’t understand what the byg hype is for Cousins.

  39. In fairness to Goff, I think that Pats D would have made plenty of QBs look bad on Sunday.

  40. Goff played well two weeks ago even with Gurley not playing well. He made the plays to win the game. Maybe stick with a guy that got you this far and see if he can learn from this experience and improve.

  41. This has to be the most lame-brained post Super Bowl stories ever! So the kid plays in his first SB (one more than Kirk) against B & B. While he certainly didn’t have his best game, I just think this story is way off base. Kirk Cousins will be looking for simiar money if not more but has proven nothing in BIG games. If McVay likes his gig, he won’t do it. Now the flip side of the story could be McVay to Vikes to replace Zimmer.

  42. @tylawspick6 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Also, this garbage of McVay in Goff’s ear telling him about the D after he rushes in a playcall to see how fast they can gte to the line to see what the D might be doing, is a major red flag.
    ***************
    Tony Romo was talking garbage about that. Someone on the Patriots explained that they (Pats) called 2 defensive plays in the huddle and would switch once they saw the initial offensive alignment.

  43. One game and Goff went from the media slobbering over him to roasting him, ah fickle fans and media. I’d be more worried about Gurley and how he disappeared completely. Went from #1 rb in fantasy to backup to OJ Anderson.

  45. Guess Florio is bored today. The kid is young. Still talented and smart. Plenty of time to learn. Aaron Rogers didn’t even play his first 3 years. Guys like Brady and Manning don’t come around every year. Cousins…ha. What has he done in his career?

  46. Rams are done. Seattle will win the division the next 2-3 years while McVay and his frat boy coaching tree will all end up having a 5 year reunion at Hooters doing the…..’remember when we all got head coaching jobs because you were a glorified OC for the Rams’ dinner.

  48. well, it’s obvious that the majority of posters in this thread haven’t watched every Rams game for the McVay era…also, obvious that you know nothing about their cap situation because contrary to popular belief they are in good shape there…also, this garbage about the 15 second play clock??? I’d venture to guess that all the smart teams use it…

  49. One game and Goff went from the media slobbering over him to roasting him, ah fickle fans and media. I’d be more worried about Gurley and how he disappeared completely. Went from #1 rb in fantasy to backup to CJ Anderson

  50. Goff is going to have to wear his big boy pants next season, as teams are going to work at giving him different looks once that play clock drops under 15 seconds. At that point, Goff will be on his own, and he’ll have to read the defense without any additional input from McVay. While the Center might help with pass protection assignments, Goff will have to figure out whether he’s looking at man or zone, and if zone, what shell. He was a painfully slow processor during the Super Bowl, it just took him too much time to get that ball out of his hands. That one play where Cooks was waiting for the ball under the uprights was particularly telling, and it might have cost the Rams the game.

    Goff has three seasons under his belt, two and a half as a starter. If he can’t diagnose coverages and “what ifs” prior to the snap, or process the action after the snap, then yes, his future is limited.

    And this assumes that the Super Bowl stage wasn’t too big, and the brights too light for him. That too should be a concern for team management.

  51. Let’s not forget that Goff was awful his first year (which he gets a pass for cuz Jeff Fisher), and while he had some games where he was OFF THE CHARTS good, he had a few REALLY bad games, too. I don’t know if it was McVay not being able to tell him what was going on because the Rams weren’t in the lead and couldn’t take all the time they needed to in order to get set, or if teams started to adjust and not show the defensive front until 15 seconds was left on the clock, or what was going on, but SOMETHING was off the last few games of the season when he played against good defenses. Sure, he beat SFO and Arizona, but those were god awful teams. The Lions, Bears, Eagles and Pats made Goff look sub-par. He wasn’t even great in the Saints game and should have lost that game. Will he bounce back? Maybe. Has the league figured him and McVay out? Maybe. Also recall, Mangini was called GENIUS for a year or two. Marc Trestman was the toast of Chicago for a year. Sometimes coaches and schemes get figured out. Sometimes they don’t. Sometimes the coaches are good enough to adjust. Let’s wait and see what happens in LA.

  52. As a Saints fan I did not see the kid play this weekend so I can’t really speak to what happened there. With that said, get real. The kid played lights out the majority of the season. Everything is harder in the playoffs and especially the Super Bowl. Not only that but if you give Belichick two weeks to prepare for a team then more times than not he will win. I’m sure the kid will have a fine career, if not with the Rams then with some other team.

