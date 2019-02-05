Jack Del Rio a candidate for Bengals defensive coordinator

Getty Images

New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is a young and inexperienced coach with an offensive background, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him follow the lead of his old boss, Sean McVay, and make sure to find himself an experienced defensive coordinator. It appears Taylor will do just that.

Jack Del Rio is expected to interview for the defensive coordinator job in Cincinnati, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 55-year-old Del Rio was out of coaching last year after getting fired following a three-year stint as head coach of the Raiders. He was also head coach of the Jaguars from 2003 to 2011. He’s also been a defensive coordinator of both the Broncos and the Panthers, had multiple stops as a linebackers coach, and he was a Pro Bowl linebacker during his playing days.