Jared Goff “sick” about missed chances, letting down Rams defense

Getty Images

While the Patriots were celebrating Super Bowl LIII with a parade, the Rams were cleaning out their lockers, watching game film and wondering what if.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff watched the game Tuesday morning, and he said it looked as bad as it felt two days ago.

“Yeah, same thing I said after the game: Honestly, it was a lot of missed opportunities, and a game where I wish I would’ve played better,” Goff said. “I think I speak for a lot of us when I say that. But, myself in particular, I wish I would’ve done my part better and I can promise next time. If we get that opportunity, I will. It’s just part of learning and part of growing and getting older and experience.”

Goff went 19-for-38 for 229 yards and an interception. He and Brandin Cooks twice had chances to hook up for touchdowns and failed.

Goff credited the Patriots defense but is “sick” the Rams scored only three points. The Rams entered the game as the 11th-best scoring offense in NFL history.

“Nothing changed within my process at all. Really, I honestly expected it to change more than it did,” Goff said. “There was nothing; it was totally the same. Just a game that didn’t go our way and a game where we struggled to find our rhythm offensively. Again, I think the part that makes me the most sick about it, is that our defense played so well. You say, ‘You’re going to be in the Super Bowl and how your defense is going to hold the New England Patriots to 13 points, and you guys aren’t going to win.’ It’s like how? That’s the part that you kind of keep replaying in your mind, is how that can even happen. Again, it’s a testament to their team and how good they are defensively and how well of a job they did. It’s something, again, that we’ll learn from. Something that will sting for now, but we’ll learn from and move forward. I know myself and a couple leaders on this team will use it as motivation and something that we can build from.”